2019 Ford Ranger recalled over HVAC fire risk

Everyone enjoys blasting their vehicle's heater on cold days, but the 2019 Ford Ranger's HVAC system might get too warm for comfort.

Ford said on Monday that it will recall 17,965 Ranger pickup trucks for a possible fire risk related to the HVAC system. In affected trucks, there may not be enough clearance between the electrical terminal and the conductive-base plate slot, Ford said. Without proper clearance, there's an increased risk for an electrical short, which may lead to the blower motor overheating, smoking and, in the worst cases, catching fire.

The automaker said it's not aware of any injuries related to the problem, but one Ranger owner has filed a warranty claim over the pickup truck reportedly smoking while driving. Ford said this issue may be related to the new recall. Ford added that six reports of similar incidents occurred in Rangers prior to dealership delivery. The pickups went back to Ford for an investigation into the matter.

If you're one of the affected owners, you'll soon find a recall notice in the mail, with Ford requiring you to bring the Ranger to a dealership. There, a technician will inspect the blower motor, and if the part falls in a suspect parts production date, you'll get a new blower motor free of charge.

It's unclear when owners will begin receiving notices for the recall, but expect them in the near future.