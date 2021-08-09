Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Ford is under investigation by NHTSA over rearview camera recall

The agency alleges that Ford might have moved too slowly to recall affected cars.

ford-f-series-super-duty-2020-05168.pngEnlarge Image

Ford's Super Duty pickups were among the vehicles affected by the rearview camera recall of 2020.

 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Say you're an auto manufacturer, like Ford, for example, and you release a car (or a bunch of cars) that were built with a faulty component, like, say, a rearview camera system, and people start filing complaints. 

The odds are pretty good, in that case, that you're going to have to do a vehicle recall, which is what Ford did for its rearview camera systems on over 700,000 vehicles worldwide -- only the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is saying that maybe Ford didn't handle its rearview camera recall in a timely enough manner. It's also saying Ford may not have been far-reaching enough with its recall, according to a notice filed last week by the agency and reported on by Automotive News.

It sounds like a bummer of a situation for Ford, right? Well, it is. If NHTSA finds out that Ford dragged its feet or didn't go far enough with the recall, it's likely to levy some fines. Even more, the agency is planning on investigating Ford's own internal reporting policies to make sure that they comply with NHTSA standards.

The recall, which went out in September of 2020, affected models as wide-ranging as the Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Mustang, Ranger and Transit vans.

We reached out to Ford for an official statement but didn't hear back in time for publication.

2021 Ford Escape plays it down the middle

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Ford Edge steers to the middle of the road
3:36