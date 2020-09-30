Ford F-150, Explorer and Mustang part of 620,000-vehicle recall for blank backup cameras

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Following news of two new Ford recalls for broken Mustang brake pedals and poor welds in the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups, Ford on Wednesday announced a third recall that affects nearly every new vehicle it sells today. Specifically, 620,246 vehicles will need to go back to the dealership for blank backup cameras.

The vehicles involved in the large recall are all 2020 models. They are the Ford Explorer, F-150, Mustang, Transit, Super Duty pickups, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. If you're keeping track, that's every Ford on sale today save for the Ecosport. None of the affected cars have sufficient electrical conductivity for the internal camera's circuit board, which can result in completely blank backup cameras or images that flicker where the display is supposed to provide a constant image when in reverse.

Backup cameras are federally mandated in the US, and due to this issue, the Ford vehicles don't comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The good news is, backup cameras aren't the end all, be all, and we survived decades without them. Relying solely on a backup camera when in reverse is never a great idea anyway, but there's no doubt they help -- especially in massive rigs like the F-150 or Expedition.

Owners of the vehicles affected will need to take their car a Ford or Lincoln dealer where a technician will install a new backup camera at no cost. If you own one of the 2020 Ford vehicles listed, watch for a mailed notice to land starting Nov. 7.