Ford Mustang Mach-E will support Tesla-like over-the-air updates

Ford

Over-the-air updates aren't totally uncommon these days, but Tesla is often the poster child for the function. The electric carmaker very often pushes new updates ranging from performance improvements or even karaoke support via an OTA software update.

Ford won't be left behind, and it detailed near identical functions included in its upcoming electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E. On Tuesday, the automaker said OTA updates will be a big part of the SUV and noted it's almost certain the Mustang Mach-E will have features it didn't possess when it left the factory.

The Blue Oval isn't just touting the core technology, it promised these updates will often occur without the owner noticing for a super-seamless presentation. Mustang Mach-E drivers can set a particular time for the updates to occur, and many will take fewer than two minutes to install. Some will even be instant once the driver silently fires the electric SUV up.

When an update finishes, drivers will always receive an in-car notification detailing what changed. These improvements could range from Sync updates for infotainment purposes or to one of the numerous computers onboard the Mustang Mach-E. Ford said almost every single computer accepts wireless updates.

The first updates will come within six months of Mustang Mach-E production, but what Ford has planned for them remains to be seen. Even for those that don't go home with the electric SUV, more Ford vehicles will support OTA updates this year as part of a wider Sync 4 system. Perhaps Ford will be first to tap into some of Tesla's techy cache.