Yes, a Ford Mustang Mach-E Shelby variant is coming

Ford

Boy, if you thought slapping the Mustang name on an SUV -- and an electric SUV at that -- was sacrilegious, take a deep breath before reading on.

British publication Evo confirmed in a Wednesday report that a Ford Mustang Mach-E Shelby is coming in some way. Indeed, the Shelby name that has brought us nameplates such as the GT500, GT350 and "King of the Road" will make its way to Ford's electric pony.

The confirmation comes from Ford Performance Chief Program Engineer Ed Krenz, who said, "I'm looking forward to the challenge of applying the Shelby characteristics to an electric car." He said that challenge includes making it fun to drive and ensuring it'll go longer than 20 minutes of hard driving.

Ford didn't immediately respond to our request for comment on news of the Mustang Mach-E Shelby. Or is that going to be the Ford Shelby Mustang Mach-E? The name possibilities are still wide open.

Knowing the current range-topping Mustang Mach-E will be the GT model with 459 horsepower, we should expect a sizable increase in power to create some added distance. That could come at the expense of some driving range, unless Ford plans to plop an even bigger battery in the Shelby version. The report also said to expect this Shelby version to push the limits of Ford's new electric car platform on the road and track.

Official details, of course, weren't discussed, but it's coming, Mustang fans. It's become clear Ford is going all in on its electric lineup and it's going to use the Mustang name to help prop things up. The standard Mustang Mach-E will launch at the end of 2020 with a First Edition with other variants coming to market in 2021. Any Shelby version is certainly plotted at a later date.