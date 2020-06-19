Ford Mustang Mach-E wants to solve range anxiety with a lot of data

Enlarge Image Ford

Range anxiety. It's the term to describe the terrible anticipation of your electric car running out of juice before you can plug it in somewhere. It's also one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the US, as past studies have shown.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E wants to keep drivers at ease when it comes to range. Ford said on Friday its new Intelligent Range software will be the perfect companion to inform drivers with the most accurate data to calculate an actual distance left before you get a flat battery.

It's pretty slick stuff, honestly. Intelligent Range takes crowdsourced data from other Mustang Mach-E vehicles on the road, adds local weather reports into the algorithm and examines a driver's past behaviors behind the wheel to spit out an accurate range figure. For those who've never experienced driving an EV, calculated range can fluctuate quickly based on numerous elements. Cranking the air conditioning, for example, can cause a range estimate to dip pretty quickly.

While the electric SUV's battery reports how much energy remains, the powertrain module tracks how much of the energy drivers use, and should something major cause Intelligent Range to recalculate things, drivers will receive a notification and explanation on why the system made the new calculation.

And just as a backup, Ford will provide Mustang Mach-E owners with extra peace of mind if they do happen to run out of battery on the road. The automaker's Roadside Assistance program will provide a free tow to the closest charging station, their home or an EV-certified Ford dealer within 35 miles. If none of the options are within the radius, a tow truck will take them to the nearest option free of charge.

Intelligent Range will only grow smarter, too. Since the Mustang Mach-E runs Sync 4, which includes over-the-air update capabilities, Ford plans to continuously update the system to give drivers the best information available.