Here's the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT sporting Cyber Orange

Ford

We won't see the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT hit the streets until next spring, but the Blue Oval wants us to know this version of the electric SUV will act and look the part. With GT attached to the name, it has to.

On Wednesday, Ford showed off the SUV's new Cyber Orange color to help spice up the Mach-E GT's exterior. The automaker says orange is one of the most popular colors for the Mustang throughout its history, so it was natural to include an orange pigment for the electric addition to the Mustang line. Yes, Ford maintains this is a Mustang and it doesn't just borrow the name.

The GT variant won't be no slouch, either. We know it'll pack 459 horsepower and go from 0-60 mph in the 4 second range. There will also be a GT Performance Edition that will be even quicker; expect a 0-60 mph time in the 3.5 second range. Aside from the splashier colors, including Cyber Orange, the Mach-E GT also receives a unique grille and 20-inch wheels. Inside, copper accents adorn the cabin.

Those looking for the most range won't shop the GT, though. Since this one focuses on performance, Ford says it'll go 250 miles on a full battery. In comparison, the California Route 1 model will go 300 miles. It too won't be ready until 2021.

The first Mustang Mach-E models that'll ship out will be the First Edition followed by the standard Premium model. They offer between 210 to 300 miles of range depending on rear- or all-wheel drive configurations and the standard or extended-range battery. We still don't know how many First Editions Ford plans to build, but the automaker has already said they're sold out.

While recent reports indicate the Mustang Mach-E's launch will be subject to coronavirus-related delays, Ford hasn't made anything official. So for now, expect the first electric SUVs to touch down in the US by the end of this year.