Ford Mustang Mach-E outsold the regular Mustang in June

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Say what you will about its name, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is a seriously good EV. It's also proving to be pretty popular, as evidenced by the fact that the electric Mach-E outsold Ford's gas-powered Mustang lineup last month.

According to a sales report released Friday (PDF), Ford sold 2,645 Mustang Mach-E EVs in June. Over the same time period, the Blue Oval moved 2,240 gas-fed Mustangs -- and that number includes all coupe and convertible models, including the Mach 1 and Shelby GT500. (Hat tip to Automotive News reporter Mike Martinez for first pointing this out.)

Year to date, however, the gas Mustang range is still doing better. Through June, Ford moved 31,950 of its regular Mustang models, compared with 12,975 Mach-Es. That said, the Mach-E is still outselling other electric crossovers like the Kia Niro EV and Volkswagen ID 4. The Tesla Model Y is likely still the champ, however. (Tesla does not report individual model sales and does not operate a PR department to field specific inquiries.)

We'll definitely be interested to see if the Mach-E can keep up this momentum in the coming months.