Ford Mustang Mach-E delays strike as customers practice patience

Ford has three highly anticipated vehicles rolling out, or soon to launch in the 2021 F-150, Bronco and the Mustang Mach-E. We were first to report the 2021 Bronco won't reach eager fans this spring as planned, but now, it looks like the electric 'Stang is subject to its own delays.

The Detroit Free Press reported Saturday on dozens of Twitter users questioning why their delivery dates moved from this month to as far back as March for their preordered Mustang Mach-E. Although Ford did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment, the automaker confirmed delays with the newspaper and blamed it on additional post-production quality checks. The Mustang Mach-E is built in Mexico, but the quality checks will take place in the US, according to the report. Customers may see delays up to eight weeks.

Some of the electric SUVs did make it into owners' hands at the end of December, as Ford estimated for its launch date, but the automaker is seemingly playing it very careful as its first mass-market EV heads into the wild. Ford rather infamously suffered majorly as it rolled out the 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator. Following production in Illinois, the SUVs were also sent to a quality control operation in Michigan to remedy a handful of reported problems. Ford admitted it did not handle the SUVs' launch well at the time.

I'm hoping Ford can get the electric SUV to customers in a timely manner. In Roadshow's first drive of the radical change to the Mustang nameplate, Reviews Editor Andrew Krok decided it was one heck of a pony, even though it may not be the best Mustang.