Ford is using augmented reality to help sell its new Mach-E electric SUV

Enlarge Image Ford

The new Mustang Mach-E is one of the most exciting vehicles Ford has created in a good long time. While we haven't driven it just yet, this all-electric pony promises to deliver performance worthy of its name along with plenty of versatility. Making it easier for interested drivers to shop for a Mach-E, particularly tech-obsessed millennials, Ford has introduced a new augmented-reality tool. The Blue Oval is certainly not the first to do this, and it won't be the last, but it's an interesting use of technology.

This immersive, interactive experience, which runs on a smartphone, lets you check the car out in 3D, spin it around, open doors, pop the hood and even look inside. This gives prospective customers an opportunity to get an in-depth look at this latest Mustang from the comfort of their couch, which is particularly helpful these days as the coronavirus pandemic rages. This news is in line with what the automaker announced earlier in the month regarding predelivery vehicle setup for the Mach-E. Clearly, Ford is trying to reinforce the high-tech nature of this SUV.

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford also produced a series of 10 one-minute-long augmented-reality videos highlighting a range of topics about the Mach-E, from the vehicle's heritage to its software to the driving range it will offer. These short, interactive snippets feature the designers and engineers that created the vehicle, folks that know it inside, outside and upside-down. They're intended to give drivers a good understanding of what this vehicle is, how it works and the features it offers. You should be able to access these videos on Ford's Facebook and Instagram pages, so check 'em out if you're interested. The automaker's 2,100-plus EV-certified dealers in the US will also be able to use this tech to help sell Mach-E's.

As with nearly everything else, the pandemic has put the brakes on new vehicle sales. Loads of people are unemployed and many of those fortunate enough to still have stable income are likely wary of heading to a dealership to test drive a new vehicle. Augmented reality is a handy tool in these troubled times.