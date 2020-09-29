Ford Mustang Mach-E prices slashed by up to $3,000

Enlarge Image Ford

Great news if you want to put a Ford Mustang Mach-E in your garage: The electric SUV just got cheaper. In a document obtained by the Mach-E Forum, Ford detailed the price reductions to every trim, which brings down the price before taxes and a destination charge as much as $3,000.

Ford reiterated a statement found in the document and told Roadshow, "Exceptional value has always been a hallmark of the Mustang brand. In addition to its great all-electric driving range and performance, we're adjusting Mustang Mach-E pricing to remain fully competitive in a segment that is seeing dynamic price changes." The document, dated Sept. 29, says current reservation holders will receive a confirmation via email about "price protection" and that they'll now be in for a cheaper EV this afternoon.

How much are we talking now? The trims with the biggest price cuts are the Premium RWD and AWD models. They'll each cost $3,000 less with the Mustang Mach-E Premium RWD starting at $47,000 and the Premium AWD ringing in at $49,700. The Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 trim gets a $2,000 price reduction and now starts at $49,800, while all other trims see $1,000 taken off the old price tag.

That makes the cheapest Mustang Mach-E, a Select RWD trim, a $42,895 vehicle. The Select AWD trim starts at $45,595. At the top of the range, the limited-run First Edition model now costs $58,300.

The price cut doesn't come at a coincidental time. The Volkswagen ID 4, which the German automaker revealed last week, will cost under $40,000 and VW expects it to return a slightly higher range estimate. While an entry-level Mustang Mach-E should do 230 miles on a single charge, the VW estimates the ID 4 will do 250 miles on a charge. Slightly more range and less money gives VW some easy ammunition when it comes time to sell its electric SUV.

The first Mustang Mach-E SUVs should roll off the assembly line by the end of this year. Those will be the First Edition models. Then, Ford will start production of other trims and launch the Mach-E GT next spring. So far, Ford hasn't detailed any plans to cut the GT's estimated $60,500 price tag.