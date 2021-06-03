Ford Maverick small pickup reveal hits on June 8

Enlarge Image Ford

If you're like us, you've been waiting for a new pickup truck from Ford that's smaller than the automaker's midsize Ranger for a while now. We've seen a bunch of shots of this vehicle under camouflage, and we've heard more wild speculation about the model's specifications and name than you can shake a stick at. The rumormill has been cranking at a fever pitch for many months -- if not years -- about this new model. And now, we finally have an official name: Maverick. Confirmed by Ford on Thursday, the little unibody pickup will debut on Tuesday, June 8.

So now, if I can get you to momentarily push pause on all the Top Gun jokes your head is already likely queuing up, I'll explain that as with the Bronco, Ford hasn't plucked this name out of thin air -- instead, it's a moniker from its past. However, unlike the Bronco calling back to an old and beloved SUV, the previous Maverick wasn't a pickup. No, instead, it was a pretty poorly regarded rear-wheel-drive economy car that was sold from 1970 to 1977 (which was based on a decade-old Falcon platform). The good news is that the new Maverick is almost definitely going to be better than that thing.

The Blue Oval has also confirmed it will debut the 2022 Ford Maverick in all its tiny-truck glory on June 8 with the help of actor and former East Compton Clover, Gabrielle Union (see the teaser video below). She'll show off the truck on her Instagram and TikTok channels, as well as on Ford's social media channels and Hulu.

