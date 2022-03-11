2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Dances in the Snow

Roadshow got an exclusive ridealong in this all-electric truck to experience how it handles frigid temperatures and icy roads.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a powerful electric truck.
Even though it's electric, the Lightning has no trouble in winter conditions.
Two electric motors provide up to 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.
This engineering mule has been put through the wringer to ensure the Lightning is just as durable as other F-Series trucks.
Lightning delivers are expected to start this spring.
Thanks to its locking rear differential, the Lightning should be a capable off-roader.
The Lightning was tested extensively in Northern Michigan, Alaska and the deserts of the American Southwest.
The Lightning can haul up to 2,000 pounds and tow up to 10,000.
