2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Dances in the Snow

Roadshow got an exclusive ridealong in this all-electric truck to experience how it handles frigid temperatures and icy roads.

Craig Cole
Craig Cole

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a powerful electric truck.  

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
Even though it's electric, the Lightning has no trouble in winter conditions.   

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
Two electric motors provide up to 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.   

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
This engineering mule has been put through the wringer to ensure the Lightning is just as durable as other F-Series trucks. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
Isn't this a cool logo?

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
Lightning delivers are expected to start this spring. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
Thanks to its locking rear differential, the Lightning should be a capable off-roader.   

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
The Lightning was tested extensively in Northern Michigan, Alaska and the deserts of the American Southwest.   

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
The Lightning can haul up to 2,000 pounds and tow up to 10,000. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
For more photos of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, keep clicking through this gallery.  

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Ride Along
