Enlarge Image Ford

Arriving hard on the heels of news that Ford plans to double F-150 Lightning annual production to 150,000 units, the Blue Oval is ready to let anyone configure their dream electric pickup truck. The EV's configurator launched on Wednesday with full pricing and options to give us the most accurate look yet at how much it will cost to buy one of Ford's potentially game-changing pickups.

The good news is that promised sub-$40,000 price is still there, though only before a mandatory $1,695 destination fee. So, really, the cheapest F-150 Lightning costs $41,669 before options. This Pro model comes with a standard battery, which Ford estimates will do 230 miles on a charge. The same battery is standard on every F-150 Lightning, save for the range-topping Platinum model.

Prices for the better equipped XLT trim start at $54,669 and jump to $74,169 if you select the extended range battery. The larger battery pack should do 300 miles on a charge, Ford estimates, and is a $10,000 option. Moving right along, the Lariat trim rings in at $69,169, or $79,169 with the longer-range battery. On top of these trims is the Platinum, which costs $92,569 before any other options. If you're curious, the truck can top $97,000 with all the gear Ford offers.

Was getting real tempted digging around in the F-150 Lightning configurator, which just dropped, but sticking heated seats in a $9,500 options package is... unfortunate.



That means $74k min if you want the big battery and a warm posterior.https://t.co/Rb1o9bKSs5 — Tim Stevens (@Tim_Stevens) January 4, 2022

Dig deep into the Build & Price configurator, and you may find some frustrating option groupings that may leave you scratching your head. Our own Roadshow crew was a bit befuddled as to why you have to opt for a $9,500 options bundle just to get heated seats. Many EVs include heated seats as standard, because they are a particularly effective efficiency play for EVs. (It uses far less energy to heat a vehicle's occupants than to heat an entire cabin with the HVAC system, especially upon cold startup.) As it stands, if you want hot buns, you'll have to pony up for a bunch of active safety gear, Pro Power Onboard and so on.

In December, Ford closed reservation books with nearly 200,000 people ready to place an order. The truck begins production this spring and will likely become one of the closest-watched launches of the year. If any vehicle can get Americans onboard with EVs, it's the country's best-selling vehicle.