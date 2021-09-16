Check out the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning's assembly

The Lightning is now in preproduction in southeast Michigan.
Ford announced on Thursday that pre-production models of the Ford F-150 Lightning have started rolling off the line at the automaker's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in southeast Michigan.
Preproduction vehicles are used for real-world testing to smooth out any problems ahead of mass production.
Ford estimates that the Lightning will be available to the public in spring 2022; this step brings the OEM closer to that.
Because of the significant demand, Ford also announced on Thursday that it will invest an additional $250 million in the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (vehicle assembly), Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center (electric motor assembly) and Rawsonville Components plant (battery assembly).
Big Blue Oval expects this investment will add 450 direct jobs and allow the company to boost production capacity to approximately 80,000 trucks per year.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is expected to carry a starting price around $40,000 before federal and local incentives.
The base model will produce an estimated 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque with an expected range of about 230 miles.
A beefier extended-range variant will boost horsepower to 563 and extend the range to about 300 miles.
Both vehicles will come standard with four-wheel drive with payloads in excess of 1,800 pounds and tow ratings north of 7,500 pounds.
