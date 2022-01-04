Ford to double annual F-150 Lightning production to 150,000 units

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford's fully electric F-150 Lightning pickup has generated what is best scientifically described as a "crap-ton" of interest since its debut in 2021. That interest turned into a ton of reservations, so much so that it easily outpaced Ford's planned production, which, in turn, caused Ford to stop taking reservations.

Now though, according to a company announcement made on Tuesday, Ford is doubling its planned Lightning production to 150,000 units per year. It's also letting early reservation holders place their official orders, with reservations opening back up in batches to allow more people to get their place in line. This is a big deal and shows a real commitment by Ford to the Lightning platform.

"With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group for Ford Motor Company, in a statement. "The reality is clear: People are ready for an all-electric F-150 and Ford is pulling out all the stops to scale our operations and increase production capacity."

Ford is also tripling its Mustang Mach-E production thanks to the continuing popularity of that platform (which isn't surprising at all, it's a great car), and it expects to knock out 200,000 of the electric SUVs per year by 2023.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is set to begin reaching buyers this spring with a starting price of around $40,000 before any taxes or incentives.