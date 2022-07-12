V8-Powered Ford F-150 Raptor R Will Debut on July 18

As awesome as the current Ford F-150 Raptor is, there has been a vocal subset of enthusiasts who wanted to shove a V8 under the hood, instead of the current twin-turbo V6. Those people's prayers are soon to be answered, as it turns out Ford will reveal the truck next week.

Ford on Tuesday posted a teaser for the F-150 Raptor R to its Instagram page. The teaser doesn't actually show the truck, but instead refers to it as "scary fast" and promises a debut date of July 18.

Ford hasn't given out any information beyond what's in the Instagram post. At the debut event for the 2021 F-150 Raptor, Ford did make mention of a forthcoming Raptor R, but declined to speak further on it. There was a rumor that it may not be street-legal, but that turned out to be a communication snafu.

While a V8 will definitely reside under the hood, we're not too sure which V8 it will be. Rumors have circulated that it could be a modified variant of the Predator supercharged V8 that Ford uses in the Mustang Shelby GT500, but that has not been corroborated. If it wants to do battle with the Ram 1500 TRX, though, it'll need to bring the big guns; the TRX's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 puts out a monster 702 horsepower, and it makes for quite the interesting on-road experience.