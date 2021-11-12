2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition offers $10,000 stripes

Enlarge Image Ford

Despite the fact that its new electric sibling has been hogging all the press lately, the Ford Mustang is still a decidedly rad car, and Ford is showing it a little love by debuting a couple of special-edition ponies for your driving pleasure. Announced on Friday, this pair of single-year limited editions include the GT500 Heritage Edition and the Coastal Limited Edition.

The GT500 Heritage Edition takes the already impossibly gnarly 760-horsepower GT500 and offers it up in a unique shade of Brittany Blue with the choice of either hand-painted or vinyl racing stripes. A base 2022 GT500 starts at $77,260 including $1,195 destination fee and $2,600 gas-guzzler tax. The new GT500 Heritage with Wimbledon White vinyl stripe package will set you back a further $2,140 ($79,400 all-in), while a Heritage model with optional hand-painted stripes -- available in Wimbledon or Absolute Black -- costs $12,140 over the base price of a regular GT500. That's $10,000 extra if you must have your stripes done by hand, friends.

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2022 Mustang Coastal Limited Edition builds on the already fun-to-drive EcoBoost Premium platform. It adds unique 19-inch wheels, faux side intakes, vinyl side stripes, a body-colored grille, a pedestal spoiler (on coupes) and light-up sill plates denoting its status as a Coastal Limited Edition. The package will be available on both convertible and coupe body styles as a $1,995 options bundle. Figure on spending around $35,500 for starters on a Coastal fastback, including delivery.

Lastly, Ford is going to offer the GT500 in the exclusive-to-Ford-Performance-models shade of Code Orange. We've seen this color on the F-150 Raptor and the GT supercar, but now, GT500 buyers will have a chance to paint their car with it. (You can check out more photos of it in our gallery).

Ordering for the 2022 GT500 Heritage and Coastal Edition models start Nov. 15, with the first examples expected in dealers next spring.