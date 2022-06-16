X
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor: Go Big or Go Home

The third-generation Raptor wears some big shoes out in the California desert.

Emme Hall
Emme Hall

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
1 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET

The newest Ford F-150 Raptor is essentially a desert prerunner right out of the box.

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
2 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET

It's got everything you could want in a pickup truck, but there's one thing that stands out for 2022.

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
3 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET

The Raptor can be had with 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires.

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
4 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET

And in case you forget, you'll get the number on your rear quarter panel.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
5 of 38 Andrew Krok/CNET

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
6 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET

With the larger tires you'll get 13.1 inches of ground clearance, an approach angle of 33.1 degrees, a breakover angle of 24.4 degrees and a departure angle of 24.9 degrees.

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
7 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET

This year, Ford revised the rear suspension, adding a five-link setup with more travel and longer trailing arms.

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
8 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET

Larger 3.1-inch Fox Live Valve shocks are installed at each corner. 

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
9 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET

The shocks can handle 1,000 pounds of damping force on each corner at high speeds and can change damping rates 500 times per second.

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
10 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET

The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor starts at $71,700 including $1,795 for delivery. Keep scrolling for more photos.

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
11 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
12 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
13 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
14 of 38 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
15 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
16 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
17 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
18 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
19 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
20 of 38 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
21 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
22 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor - interior
23 of 38 Ford
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
24 of 38 Nick Miotke/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
25 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
26 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
27 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
28 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
29 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
30 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
31 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
32 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
33 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
34 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
35 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
36 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2022 Ford F-150 Raptor
37 of 38 Emme Hall/CNET
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor
38 of 38 Andrew Krok/CNET

