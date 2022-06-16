2022 Ford F-150 Raptor: Go Big or Go Home

The newest Ford F-150 Raptor is essentially a desert prerunner right out of the box.
It's got everything you could want in a pickup truck, but there's one thing that stands out for 2022.
The Raptor can be had with 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires.
And in case you forget, you'll get the number on your rear quarter panel.
Under the hood is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.
With the larger tires you'll get 13.1 inches of ground clearance, an approach angle of 33.1 degrees, a breakover angle of 24.4 degrees and a departure angle of 24.9 degrees.
This year, Ford revised the rear suspension, adding a five-link setup with more travel and longer trailing arms.
Larger 3.1-inch Fox Live Valve shocks are installed at each corner.
The shocks can handle 1,000 pounds of damping force on each corner at high speeds and can change damping rates 500 times per second.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor starts at $71,700 including $1,795 for delivery. Keep scrolling for more photos.