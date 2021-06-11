Ford F-150 Lightning storms to 100,000 reservations, report says

Ford

Ford's first fully electric pickup, the 2022 F-150 Lightning, has quite a few fans ready to plop down cold, hard cash, according to a Thursday report from the Detroit Free Press. The newspaper said the electric truck now has 100,000 reservations to its name. That's not an insignificant number, and surely, the truck's price doesn't hurt.

Ford didn't immediately return a request for comment to confirm the reservation figure, but it's not an unimaginable number. The last official update we heard, the Blue Oval snagged 70,000 reservations for its electric truck.

For context, according to sales tracking site GoodCarBadCar, Ford sold 787,372 F-Series pickups in total in 2020, which includes both F-150s and Super Duty models. Even though it's unlikely that Ford will turn all of its reservations into sales when all is said and done, that's still a big chunk of its yearly sales volume.

If you want to snag yourself a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning reservation, it's as easy as visiting the Lightning reservations website, putting in some personal information and giving Ford $100 (which is fully refundable if you change your mind). After that, it's time to play the waiting game, along with 100,000-plus other people.