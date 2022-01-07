Ford F-150 Lightning customers banned from reselling trucks to discourage scalpers

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford is cracking down on anyone with mercenary intentions when it comes to buying an F-150 Lightning next year. In an effort to stop customers from quickly flipping their electric pickup truck for a hefty profit, Ford delivered a notice to dealerships issuing a new clause for soon-to-be owners. The note was posted on the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Friday. Should a dealer opt in, customers will be required to sign a "No-Sale" provision, banning them from reselling the truck within one year of ownership.

The clause reads, "Purchaser hereby agrees that it will not sell, offer to sell or otherwise transfer ownership interest in the Vehicle prior to the first anniversary of the date hereof. Purchaser further agrees that Seller may seek injunctive relief to prevent the transfer of title of the Vehicle or demand payment from Purchaser of all value received as consideration for the sale or transfer."

Ford did not immediately return a request for comment on the matter.

These kinds of agreements aren't uncommon for hotly anticipated new vehicles. Ford famously made buyers of its GT supercar sign a similar agreement, and some high-profile owners ended up in legal hot water for violating it.

Aside from this new provision for customers, Ford is also taking action against a "limited number" of dealerships the automaker says violated sales and service agreements. According to the same notice, some dealers required F-150 Lightning customers to make additional deposits and payments beyond what Ford required. These actions are "negative impacting and damaging the Ford Motor Company brand and Dealer Body reputation," the company said in a notice to all dealers.