Electric Ford Explorer coming as Blue Oval makes huge EV push

The best-selling SUV is in for an electric makeover soon.

2020 Ford Explorer HybridEnlarge Image

This guy's ready for a battery.

 Emme Hall/Roadshow

One of America's most beloved SUV's is in for battery power. On Wednesday, Ford confirmed it will build a fully electrified version of the Explorer as part of its Capital Markets Day. It's the latest move from Ford to electrify popular nameplates, from the F-150 Lightning to the Mustang Mach-E.

Rolling out a fully electric version of the Explorer -- America's best-selling SUV to date -- is part of Ford's plan to grow its global EV sales volume to 40% by 2030 from the low single digit percentage they account for today. To make that happen, the automaker is making a $30 billion investment in EV development by 2025.

Today, the Explorer is available with a 2.3-liter turbocharged I4, 3.0-liter turbo V6 and a hybrid 3.3-liter V6 powertrain. When we'll see the electric Explorer is TBA, but it's hard to fault Ford's game plan on electrifying its high-volume and most noteworthy nameplates first, like the F-150, Mustang, Transit and now Explorer, in its push to become a major force in the EV game. 

2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch brings big-horse energy to the Blue Oval's popular crossover

