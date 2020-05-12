Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator recalled for active safety woe

Enlarge Image Ford

2020 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles could house an issue with the SUVs' precollision assist system that could make it entirely inoperable. Thus, Ford said on Tuesday it will recall both of the big SUVs to fix the issues with the technology.

Documents filed last week with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration peg the problem down to incorrect coding in interface modules, and the issue affects 25,081 Expedition and Navigators. The bad code doesn't permit owners to access the precollision assist system and drivers cannot enable the function. Ford noted SUVs with the optional radar and camera system aren't included in the recall.

The precollision system warns the driver of a possible collision and can apply the brakes if needed. If drivers think the system is enabled, when it actually isn't, the risk of a crash increases. Of course, the system is no replacement for keeping your eyes on the road at all times.

The good news for owners of either SUV is the fix will be a simple one. Once an owner brings their Expedition or Navigator to the dealer, a technician will reprogram a handful of systems to fix the bad code. They include the body control module, ABS, instrument cluster, headlight control and tire pressure monitor systems. All work will be done free of charge, too.

The automaker didn't provide a date for when the recall will begin, but look for mailed notices to remedy the problem in the weeks to come.