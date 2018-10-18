2019 Lincoln Navigator: Pointing the way forward

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This 2019 Lincoln Navigator is the tip-top Black Label trim.
The Navigator's design doesn't stray far from the concept we saw at the 2016 New York Auto Show.
The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine puts out 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.
The engine is mated to an excellent 10-speed automatic transmission.
The Navigator gets EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings of 16 miles per gallon city, 21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined.
A Wi-Fi hotspot is standard and can support 10 devices. Wireless smartphone charging is also available.
Optional Perfect Position front seats are adjustable 30 ways and offer massage, heating and cooling.
The Black Label trim features very distinct 22-inch wheels.
The second row can be optioned with captain's chairs or a bench seat.
The 2019 Lincoln Navigator starts in the mid-$70,000 range, but this tester comes out to $97,900.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this baby blue wonder.