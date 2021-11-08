Ford Eluminator e-crate motor sells out in days

Enlarge Image Ford

Last week, Ford brought a fun surprise to the 2021 SEMA show in the Eluminator e-crate motor. The electric motor for project cars, based on the Mustang Mach-E's unit, helped create a cool F-100 concept with 480 horsepower. It appears the Blue Oval wasn't ready for how popular it'd be after it went on sale immediately, however, and the e-crate motor is totally sold out.

Ford Authority first reported the motor was sold out last Thursday, and Ford confirmed the news with Roadshow. A spokesperson said in a statement, "Demand has exceeded expectations. We're currently out of stock and interested customers can sign up to be notified when they are available again to order." It's not clear when there will be more of these Eluminator motors, but at $3,900 a pop, they went super quickly.

According to Ford's North American director of Ford Accessories, Mark Wilson, the automaker plans to build as many as it can to fill demand, so don't expect the electric motor to go on the company's back burner. Far from it. Builders can order multiple motors to build the dream electric hot rod they desire, as the F-100 concept showed was possible. With a twin-motor setup, the F-100 concept also gained all-wheel drive for a modern twist on the classic pickup.

But, builders will still need a battery to power the e-motor. That poses its own challenges, but clearly, the people are ready for electrified hot rods.