2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport photos leak online

A few images of the 2021 Ford Bronco leaked online Monday, showing the new SUV in two- and four-door body styles. The photos were posted to the Juggernaut Facebook account.
Photos of the smaller Bronco Sport model made their way online Monday, as well, from the BroncoSix forum's Instagram account.
These leaked photos arrive a few weeks ahead of the Bronco's official debut, which is expected to take place this month. The Bronco Sport, meanwhile, is tipped to bow at the New York Auto Show in April.
There have been no shortage of rumors regarding the 2021 Bronco, so to recap, here's what we know:
- The Bronco might be powered by the 2.3-liter turbo I4 found in the Ranger pickup, and a hybrid could be coming, too.
- A 10-speed automatic transmission is likely, and a seven-speed manual transmission is rumored.
- Removable doors and a removable top are almost certain, as evidenced by these leaked photos.
- While the Bronco itself will ride on a body-on-frame platform, the smaller Bronco Sport will use a unibody construction borrowed from other Ford products.
Though we have reason to believe these images are authentic, Ford will not officially confirm or deny their validity. "We don't speculate on future product," a Ford spokesperson told Roadshow.
