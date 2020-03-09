Geneva Motor Show 2020 BMW i4 Model 3 Track Mode V2 Electric Cadillac SUV Tesla Cybertruck Details 2020 Ford Bronco 2020 Electric Vehicles

2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport photos leak online

The Bronco is expected to debut this month.

Ford Bronco leak

We like what we see.

 Juggernaut via Facebook

A few images of the 2021 Ford Bronco leaked online Monday, showing the new SUV in two- and four-door body styles. The photos were posted to the Juggernaut Facebook account.

Ford Bronco
Juggernaut via Facebook

Photos of the smaller Bronco Sport model made their way online Monday, as well, from the BroncoSix forum's Instagram account.

These leaked photos arrive a few weeks ahead of the Bronco's official debut, which is expected to take place this month. The Bronco Sport, meanwhile, is tipped to bow at the New York Auto Show in April.

There have been no shortage of rumors regarding the 2021 Bronco, so to recap, here's what we know:

Though we have reason to believe these images are authentic, Ford will not officially confirm or deny their validity. "We don't speculate on future product," a Ford spokesperson told Roadshow.

Now playing: Watch this: The Ford Bronco is going to Baja
2:53
