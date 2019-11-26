Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV LA Auto Show 2019 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features
Ford Bronco vintage parts and gear ready for Cyber Monday

The collection for sale on Amazon includes the parts, apparel and toys.

Traxxas Ford Bronco r/c car

This is cool and the want is real.

 Ford/Amazon

For the Ford Bronco fan you know, the Blue Oval has you covered. The automaker said on Tuesday it's launched the Ford Bronco store on Amazon that includes a selection of vintage Bronco restoration parts, clothing and other neat items that should make any Bronco owner, part, present of future, a happy guy or gal.

Headlining the items are vintage Bronco badges, tailgates and grilles, which are authentic Dennis Carpenter Ford restoration parts. They fit all first-generation Broncos. There are also numerous other fan items such as hats, T-shirts, phone cases and even luggage tags. Really, you could take Bronco with you anywhere.

Honestly, the coolest item on the list is a new Traxxas TRX-4 remote-controlled car based on a Ford Bronco, pictured above. It sports a boss paint job, meaty tires and seriously cool steel wheels. It's also $460, but look at it! And when you're done buying Bronco presents, you can even wrap them in all sorts of Bronco wrapping paper designs. Seriously.

Any of the gear should be a perfect fit for those eager to put a new 2020 Bronco in their driveway. Ford plans to reveal the new off-road SUV this coming spring, likely at the revamped North American International Auto Show. Ahead of then, a remote-controlled vintage Bronco could be a good way to kill the time.

Now playing: Watch this: The Ford Bronco is going to Baja
2:53
