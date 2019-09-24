2020 Ford Bronco: Everything we know about Ford's new SUV

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford first promised the Bronco would return at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, along with the Ranger. While the automaker's midsize pickup is already on sale at dealers, its rough-and-tumble utility vehicle sibling has yet to make its debut.

Even though Ford has remained tight-lipped on the Bronco thus far, the company has confirmed a few things, and there are plenty of rumors to keep us waiting with bated breath until its actual reveal. Here's everything we know so far.

Powertrain, drivetrain

One of the biggest questions surrounding the new Bronco is what will live under the hood. Ford has a wide variety of engines on offer, but considering the Ranger sports a 2.3-liter, turbocharged inline-four, that's a good place to start, especially considering a possible leak might have confirmed it. Ford also said during a shareholder call that it will launch a hybrid Bronco variant in the future, as well.

Given that the Bronco will share a platform with the Ranger, it's likely that a number of the Ranger's underlying bits will transfer over to the Bronco. Parts like the 10-speed automatic transmission, two-speed transfer case and electric power steering could all make an appearance, but Ford hasn't discussed much yet.

Since the Bronco is a global vehicle, there's a good chance that other markets will receive something other than a gas engine. Overseas Ranger variants, including the Ranger Raptor, sport a four-cylinder diesel engine, but given the US distaste for diesels, each market will likely receive powertrains tailored to its needs and wants.

There's one very interesting rumor that Ford has not yet confirmed. According to some serious digging on Jalopnik's part, it's believed that the Bronco might be offered with a seven-speed manual transmission. That would certainly give it a unique touch, and it would match the fact that Jeep offers a manual transmission in the Wrangler, but Ford hasn't spoken to that rumor at this point.

Features and tech

The most notable rumor about the Bronco's potential features focuses on the body panels. Multiple patent filings have hinted at removable doors, which would make sense, given its closest competitor offers the same kind of functionality. A report claims that Ford's dealers were at one point shown a Bronco with removable doors and a removable top, further strengthening the argument that Bronco drivers will be able to experience plenty of sun and sky behind the wheel.

It's also possible that the Bronco may mirror the Wrangler and offer solid rear axles front and rear. A presentation from axle supplier Dana said it's working on the Bronco's axles, but the company builds both solid axles and independent suspensions, so a beam-axle Bronco isn't necessarily a given, but that would give it a major boost in the ruggedness department.

When it comes to the Bronco's tech, we haven't even heard many rumors to that end. But, given that it's a new Ford vehicle, it's not silly to assume that the Bronco will carry Ford's latest Sync 3 infotainment system, which includes support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Since its shares a platform with the Ranger, the Bronco should also have similar driver assistance systems on offer. For context, the Ranger currently offers a suite of active and passive tech that includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Design and variants

Ford has positively locked down any conversation on the Bronco's looks or possible variants. While we have certainly heard through the grapevine that dealers have taken a peek at the new SUV, nothing from those meetings has managed to leak online.

Well, except for one thing, sort of. Ford published pictures online from one dealer meeting that showed uncamouflaged pictures of a compact-looking blocky SUV. However, it's currently believed that the pictures are not of the Bronco itself, but rather the "Baby Bronco" that will slot underneath it. Matching a teaser that Ford published earlier, it's reassuring that Ford is clearly taking its vintage designs into account when creating these new vehicles, even if the smaller Bronco might be a unibody crossover relying on components from other Ford vehicles.

Thus far, the most illuminating pictures of the 2020 Bronco have been renderings. The Bronco6G forum whipped up some delicious fake pictures of the Bronco, displaying a whole lot of rectilinearity and borrowing some of its looks from the F-150 pickup. Ford's own teaser has only given us an idea of its silhouette, complete with a sweet tailgate-mounted spare tire.

Considering the Bronco will be built to compete with the Jeep Wrangler, and given the angles seen in its sole teaser, I expect Ford to rely on plenty of straight lines and old-school flavor. Ford has already said it will share a frame with the Ranger, which makes sense from a cost perspective.

There's a chance the Bronco will spawn its own pickup variant, too. A report from July claimed that Ford will build its own bulky pickup to match FCA's efforts, much like Jeep did with the Gladiator. If you're worried about brand cannibalization, given that the Ranger already exists, there's some precedent here -- FCA is reportedly working on a proper midsize pickup under Ram that will stand as a significantly cheaper way to slide into a small truck. The Gladiator is ... expensive.

Even though some of its development is taking place in Australia, Ford's sales boss in the region told the Aussie site Carsales that the Bronco won't be offered in right-hand-drive markets.

Potential release date and price

Release dates are usually the last thing an automaker announces for a given car, so it's likely we still have quite some time to wait before Ford tells us when the Bronco will go on sale. At the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, Ford said that the Ranger would debut in 2019, which it did, followed by the Bronco in 2020.

Rumors thus far have pointed to a late-2020 release, possibly late enough for the 2021 model year. If that's the case, a world debut could happen any time in the first half of the year, which would give Ford enough time to host a media drive between the unveiling and its actual on-sale date. The Chicago Auto Show in February is one of the world's largest shows by foot traffic, which would be a good spot for a debut, but there's always the possibility that Ford may wait until June to give the rescheduled Detroit Auto Show one heck of an inaugural summer show. It's unlikely Ford would use a European auto show, like Geneva in March, considering the US is likely the Bronco's biggest market.

One thing we do know, though, is that the Bronco will be built right here in the US of A, at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.

As for price, potential competitors like the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner start between $30,000 and $35,000, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect the Bronco to land somewhere in that range, but Ford has not confirmed that.