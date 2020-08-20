Ford Bronco, F-150 will guide you to the cheapest gas with SYNC 4

Enlarge Image Ford

SYNC 4 will be a dramatic update for a few upcoming Ford vehicles it launches with. But on Thursday, Ford announced even more capabilities associated with the system.

The system, coming first to the 2021 Ford Bronco, F-150 and Mustang Mach-E, will route drivers to the least expensive gas or charging stations and parking thanks to embedded INRIX technology. The company first launched its platform in 2013 to help drivers find the best off-street and street parking deals, and soon, it'll enhance SYNC 4.

Ford vehicles equipped with SYNC 4 and navigation will have access to the extra features, which also includes showing nearby available parking. SYNC's real-time updates will ensure the information is always accurate, and Ford promises it will be mighty easy to use, in part due to the system's "conversational voice recognition."

Ford

Eventually, SYNC 4 will roll out to every new Ford, but the Bronco, F-150 and Mustang Mach-E get first dibs. No, the Bronco Sport isn't included, unfortunately, and sticks with SYNC 3 for now. Aside from the newly announced features, SYNC 4 also opens up over-the-air updates to let Ford consistently push new features to its vehicles. It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The first vehicle of the three to launch with SYNC 4 should be the 2021 F-150, due this fall. The Mustang Mach-E will be right behind it will first deliveries scheduled by the end of this year. Meanwhile, we'll likely see the Bronco next spring.