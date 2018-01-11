Fisker reveals EMotion electric sports car at CES 2018

Fisker Inc., a new company from Henrik Fisker, brought its first car to CES 2018. The EMotion is a modern electric-drive sports car.
The front of the EMotion is designed to accommodate lidar sensors. The car will come with five lidars to enable self-driving.
The design looks dramatic, a little more extreme than Henrik Fisker's past cars, which include the Aston Martin DB9 and BMW Z8.
The EMotion uses a 140-kilowatt-hour battery pack along with two electric drive motors.
The cabin's pillarless design not only looks good but allows for each entry into the cabin.
Fisker promises 400 miles of range for the EMotion.
With a target price of $130,000, the EMotion will be a low-volume production car.
The car checks off many high-tech boxes, and by the time it comes to market in 2020, it could incorporate a few more things, such as 5G data.
The doors open up and out, with the rear doors being rear-hinged.
As the EMotion should have self-driving capability, the driver seat may not be the most important seat in the house.