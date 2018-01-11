Fisker reveals EMotion electric sports car at CES 2018

The Latest New Products Must-See
Fisker Inc., a new company from Henrik Fisker, brought its first car to CES 2018. The EMotion is a modern electric-drive sports car.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

The front of the EMotion is designed to accommodate lidar sensors. The car will come with five lidars to enable self-driving.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

The design looks dramatic, a little more extreme than Henrik Fisker's past cars, which include the Aston Martin DB9 and BMW Z8.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

The EMotion uses a 140-kilowatt-hour battery pack along with two electric drive motors.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

The cabin's pillarless design not only looks good but allows for each entry into the cabin.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

Fisker promises 400 miles of range for the EMotion.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

With a target price of $130,000, the EMotion will be a low-volume production car.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

The car checks off many high-tech boxes, and by the time it comes to market in 2020, it could incorporate a few more things, such as 5G data.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

The doors open up and out, with the rear doors being rear-hinged.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

As the EMotion should have self-driving capability, the driver seat may not be the most important seat in the house.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More

Caption by / Photo by Fisker
Read More
Fisker reveals EMotion electric sports car at CES 2018

