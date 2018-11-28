Ferrari reveals one-off SP3JC convertible with 'pop art' paint scheme

Ferrari

Why settle for an off-the-lot Ferrari when you can order a custom-built one-off model? That's the route one -- still anonymous -- Ferrari collector took in commissioning the SP3JC, a 12-cylinder convertible based on the F12tdf. Ferrari says the design process took two years, with the client having "close involvement" at every stage.

Ferrari says the SP3JC was designed to pay homage to the company's classic 1950s and 1960s roadsters, though the shocking paint scheme is anything but subtle. It was, apparently, inspired by Pop Art, with the base paint color dubbed Bianco Italia and various extra graphics in Azzurro Met and Giallo Modena. But with only the nose wrapped in blue, the car does remind us a bit of those track-day enthusiasts who use painter's tape to protect their paintwork. The car's seats and dashboard are also finished in matching blue leather.

A transparent cut-out in the car's hood exposes the 6.3-liter V12 engine, which puts out a healthy 769 horsepower. While Ferrari offers up no performance figures for the SP3JC, the regular F12tdf coupe is said to sprint to 62 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds.

Ferrari is no stranger to developing custom cars for its very wealthy and very exclusive clients, with other notable recent examples including the MM 485 Speciale, which combined the best bits of the 488 GTB and 458 Speciale, and the SP38, which put a one-off body atop the 488 GTB.