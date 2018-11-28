The one-off Ferrari SP3JC took two years to design

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the Ferrari SP3JC, a custom-built, one-off creation commissioned by a lucky Ferrari collector.
It's designed to pay homage to 1950s and 1960s Ferrari convertibles, albeit with a "Pop Art"-inspired paint scheme on the outside.
Under the hood is a 6.3-liter V12 engine rated for 769 horsepower.
Ferrari says that the SP3JC's design process took two years and that the client was closely involved in the project.
To match the nose, the inside of the Ferrari also has blue leather for the seats and dashboard.