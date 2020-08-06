Ferrari SF90 Stradale faces delay over coronavirus pandemic

Enlarge Image Ferrari

The list of delays and cancelations associated with the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, and this time, it's Ferrari pulling the plug.

The Italian marque's made it official: Its first plug-in hybrid supercar, the SF90 Stradale, will not launch in the first half of 2020 as originally planned. Seeing that we're already closing in on the middle of August, it seemed unlikely at this point anyway.

CEO Louis Camilleri delivered the news earlier this week during Ferrari's second-quarter earnings call, which included a revised sales forecast and other tweaks to Ferrari's upcoming financials amid the pandemic. Rather than the first half of this year, the company expects first deliveries to start in the fourth quarter of 2020. Europe will receive the first cars and the US will be about two months after that.

Ferrari confirmed the delay with Roadshow but declined to comment further.

The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari's most powerful car to date with a whopping 986 horsepower, thanks to a marriage of a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and three electric motors. Camilleri called the powertrain a "complex beast" and noted some of the components are delayed due to supply chain crunches.

All the while, Ferrari still has some things to show us this year. We'll see two new models revealed in the second half of this year. Honestly, a couple new Ferraris can only make 2020 a little better.