Dive into the Ferrari SF90 Stradale's hybrid powertrain in new official video

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid is Ferrari's first big step toward electrification, and it shouldn't rankle too many cankles because it also happens to be the fastest Ferrari production car to date. Of course, achieving such a feat means an impressive amount of engineering, which is why Ferrari put together a video giving us more details about how it works.

Ferrari this week released a series of videos to its YouTube page, taking looks at various parts of the SF90's creation. One of the more interesting videos covers the powertrain, which combines the 4.0-liter V8 from the 488 GTB with three electric motors to produce a net 986 horsepower.

The video starts by reiterating the car's all-electric range, good for about 16 miles and only running through the front wheels. Regenerative braking allows the battery to scoop up a little more charge under deceleration. There's a Hybrid mode that prioritizes maximum efficiency, with a little help from the V8 mounted midship when demand necessitates.

If proper performance is what you're after -- it's a Ferrari, of course -- there's a Sport mode for that. In this mode, the V8 stays alive at all times, with a priority on keeping the battery charged. At the top is Qualify mode, which points every piece of the puzzle toward scaring the living daylights out of the passenger, and perhaps even the driver.

Whereas Ferrari's last hybrid, the LaFerrari, was a limited-run hypercar meant for a select few lucky individuals, the SF90 Stradale is a proper production Ferrari, so more well-heeled buyers will be able to slip behind the wheel and get a taste of where Ferrari is headed over the next decade.