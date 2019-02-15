Ferrari's next hybrid will debut this year, EV coming after 2022

Even a company as committed to the internal-combustion engine as Ferrari can see the writing on the wall, and we're about to see a big shift in the company's offerings as we enter the next decade.

Ferrari's next-generation hybrid will be unveiled this year, Automotive News reports, citing comments made by Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri during its latest quarterly earnings call. It won't debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but rather at a different event later in the year. It'll make its way to buyers in early 2020.

The unnamed hybrid supercar will sport the automaker's second-generation hybrid system. The first generation found use in Formula One, in addition to Ferrari's own LaFerrari hybrid hypercar. Unlike the V12-toting LaFerrari, though, this new car will reportedly make do with a V8, and it's believed to make more power than the 710-horsepower 488 Pista. Furthermore, Ferrari's CEO said on the call that 60 percent of the automaker's lineup will carry hybrid variants by 2022.

2022 is going to be a very important turning point for Ferrari. Not only will it offer a number of hybrids at that point, it'll be the earliest point at which Ferrari unveils its first battery-electric supercar. Camilleri didn't commit to any specific date, saying only that it would arrive after 2022.

But Ferrari isn't done with standalone internal-combustion cars by any measure. Two limited-edition models, the Monza SP1 and SP2, will start reaching customers in the fourth quarter of 2019. There's also the matter of the "Purosangue," the current name for Ferrari's first SUV, which will be available in both gas-only and hybrid variants.