Ferrari's SP1 and SP2 Monza are even better looking in motion

When Ferrari pulled the wraps off of its absolutely bonkers, wholly nonsensical and utterly gorgeous SP1 and SP2 Monza limited edition cars, we kind of lost our minds. They're unlike anything we've seen since Mercedes released its SLR McLaren Sterling Moss.

Just as we were starting to recover from our SP1 Monza obsession, Ferrari decided to drop two videos on us. One, above, is a cinematic drive through the hills; the other, below, has more interior detail of these two ultralimited, 800-horsepower, $1.75 million Ferraris.

Ferrari is planning on building only 499 of them in total. The cars are (somewhat amazingly) road legal and capable of making the sprint to 60 in under 3 seconds.

The cars are built with lots of carbon fiber so, although they're lugging around a massive 6.5-liter V12 engine, the SP1 only weighs 3,306 pounds, while the SP2 weighs just 3,351 pounds. They're not McLaren F1 light, but nothing really is anymore.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll just be starting our letter-writing campaign to get Ferrari to give us one as a long-term test car because after seeing these, it's all we can think to do.