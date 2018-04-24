Performance Cars

We won't see a Ferrari EV until at least 2023

Ferrari will focus on bringing more hybrids to market in the near term.

Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

A fully electrified Ferrari isn't something that will be hitting roadways anytime soon. Automotive News reports, citing chairman Sergio Marchionne's comments at an annual meeting, that an EV joining the Prancing Horse's lineup is not part of its current business plan that runs through 2022.

Previously, Marchionne said there was potential for an EV to be included in the 2018-2022 business plans, but have now been pushed back. This means that the earliest we'll see a full-electric Ferrari is in 2023.

2018 Ferrari LaFerrari ApertaEnlarge Image

No EVs yet, but Ferrari is embracing hybrids with the first coming in the LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta.

 Tim Stevens/Roadshow

In contrast, Porsche is investing heavily in electric propulsion with the production version of the Mission E expected to hit showrooms in 2019, while Tesla claims that a new Roadster capable of hitting 60 mph in 1.9 seconds is coming for 2020.

Even though Ferrari hasn't quite taken the plunge into EVs, it has been hard at work on hybrid drivetrains beginning with the limited-edition LaFerrari coupe and LaFerrari Aperta roadster. Marchionne says additional hybrid-powered vehicles need to be added to the lineup, but the matter of which production models should receive a gas-electric drivetrain continues to be debated within the company's Maranello, Italy, headquarters.

However, what is confirmed is that the first Ferrari series hybrid model will be making its world debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

