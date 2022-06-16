Ferrari Plans 15 New Cars by 2026, Including Purosangue SUV, Hypercar, EV

Automakers' future plans aren't often delivered in painstaking detail, but Ferrari's latest Capital Markets Day presentation pretty much lays out the company's intentions over the next four years, and there's something in there for just about everyone, fans and owners alike.

Ferrari on Thursday unveiled its strategic plan through 2026, and it's a doozy. Between 2023 and 2026, the exotic automaker intends to unveil 15 new vehicles. Of course, the automaker didn't say exactly what models to expect, but it did mention that it would include a car in its Supercar collection (hypercars akin to the LaFerrari), as well as at least one new inclusion in the Icona series, which incorporates homages to the past to create stunning new cars like the Daytona SP3. However, those cars are expected to comprise less than 5% of Ferrari's total volume.

The first vehicle in this dozen-plus-car onslaught will be the Purosangue SUV. We've already seen this high-riding 'Rrari in teaser form, and it's looking pretty slick. It'll be a traditional Ferrari, too, packing a V12 engine, and we expect hybrid and smaller-engine variants to be offered alongside the big guns.

Ferrari also confirmed that we will see the company's first battery-electric car in 2025, promising a traditional Ferrari experience through, as the automaker's press release says, "engine power density, weight, sound and driving emotions." Ferrari said it intends to assemble its "handcrafted" EV battery modules in a way that will strive to reduce weight as much as possible. Furthermore, it will create an "e-building" space in its facility in Maranello, Italy, where the company intends to engineer and build electric motors, inverters and batteries.

By 2030, the OEM hopes that electric vehicles will represent 40% of its annual sales, with hybrid models scooping up another 40% and internal-combustion variants covering the final 20%. To keep the traditional engine alive, Ferrari intends to look into boosting efficiency and relying on alternative fuels.

Strap in, Ferrari fans, the next few years are going to be wild.