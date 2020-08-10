You can buy the first Faraday Future FF 91 prototype

Worldwide Auctioneers

Faraday Future's had a rough go trying to put the FF 91 into production and into the hands of buyers. But that's a totally different story.

Today's story is for someone ready to own a seriously obscure car. Listed for auction is the very first FF 91 prototype -- the exact car that Faraday Future ran at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb three years ago. It not only completed the daunting hill climb, it set a record that year for quickest the electric car to run the course.

Since then, Volkswagen's I.D. R came along, so the record no longer stands, but still, it's part of the history books nonetheless. Obviously, knowing all of this, the car runs and pushes an estimated 1,050 horsepower while returning an estimated 378 miles to a charge. That's not an official figure since the car hasn't reach production, but it's one Faraday continues to toss around. The final car, should it come to life, will fall between 350-400 miles.

Worldwide Auctioneers

Since this is a prototype, it's not finished like Faraday wants the production car to look. In fact, it looks a bit like a futuristic race car inside with some basic knobs and switches. Otherwise, there's a massive screen in the center and a head-up display for the driver.

It will definitely take a special kind of person to pull the trigger on this car. As for what kind of price to expect, it's anyone's guess. The car will hit the (virtual) auction block with no reserve.