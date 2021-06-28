Toretto's F9 Dodge Charger comes to life with mid-engine, Hellcat power

Enlarge Image SpeedKore

Everyone loves a good movie car, but most of the time, those cars don't actually match their promise in the real world. Not at SpeedKore, which revealed a road-going version of Dominic Toretto's mid-engine 1968 Dodge Charger from F9. One of many hero cars from the latest Fast and Furious flick, this one is mighty badass, if I may say so.

The company has shoved a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 in the middle of the muscle car, just like in the movie, and power heads to the rear wheels thanks to a gated manual transmission and transaxle from a Lamborghini Gallardo. The Hellcat engine's full 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque are all on tap for the driver, which help justify the car's "Hellalicious" name. The car's mighty soundtrack comes from a custom SpeedKore exhaust system with the help of Magnaflow parts, and the superlow stance comes from a custom suspension with Detroit Speed and Race Car Replica parts.

The body, meanwhile, is all carbon fiber with adjustments at the rear for the mid-engine powertrain. Specifically, there's a glass rear hatch to show the engine off, and elsewhere, SpeedKore chiseled the fender cutouts and dreamt up unique body siding to complete the look. Stepping inside reveals something far tamer with simplistic racing seats and custom gauges in the spirit of the car's era.

SpeedKore simply wanted to show off what it was capable of with this build, and it sure is mighty impressive. Now, I'm ready to see it hit the street because, I mean, c'mon, this oozes road presence.