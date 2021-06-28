/>

The F9 Dodge Charger is real and awesome

SpeedKore built the movie cars, but also one for the road.

Sean Szymkowski
SpeedKore built the F9 movie cars for Dominic Toretto, but this one is for real.

It's a road-going version of Dom's mid-engine Dodge Charger and it is boss.

Supersinister with that custom suspension.

The body is all carbon fiber.

Yep, that's a Hellcat V8. In the middle of the car.

There's 707 horsepower on tap.

It's gotta be pretty loud in the cabin, I'd imagine.

The interior is pretty subtle overall, but very appropriate for this car.

Yeah, see? The engine is right there.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of SpeedKore's F9 Dodge Charger!

