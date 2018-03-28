Genesis Essentia Concept is a posh, electric GT

  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept at NY Auto Show 2018
  • Genesis Essentia Concept
  • Genesis Essentia Concept
  • Genesis Essentia Concept
  • Genesis Essentia Concept
  • Genesis Essentia Concept
  • Genesis Essentia Concept
  • Genesis Essentia Concept
  • Genesis Essentia Concept
  • Genesis Essentia Concept
The Essentia Concept is Genesis' vision on an electric grand tourer.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
The Essentia's body panels are made of carbon fiber.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
The low-slung coupe has LED headlights built into the body panels.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
The doors open via fingerprint and facial recognition.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
And they're butterfly doors! 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
"Multiple" electric motors result in a 0-60 time of 3 seconds.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Even though it's a coupe, the Essentia has a 2+2 seating arrangement.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Genesis' Intelligent Assistant can analyze driving behavior and determine your mood. Weird.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
The Essentia also integrates into an owner's smart home ecosystem, setting the temperature and lights right from the car. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Keep on scrolling for more photos of this stunning concept. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Photo by Sarah Tew/CBS Interactive
Photo by Genesis
Photo by Genesis
Photo by Genesis
Photo by Genesis
Photo by Genesis
Photo by Genesis
Photo by Genesis
Photo by Genesis
Photo by Genesis
Genesis Essentia Concept is a posh, electric GT

