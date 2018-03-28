Genesis Essentia Concept is a posh, electric GT

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Essentia Concept is Genesis' vision on an electric grand tourer.
The Essentia's body panels are made of carbon fiber.
The low-slung coupe has LED headlights built into the body panels.
The doors open via fingerprint and facial recognition.
And they're butterfly doors!
"Multiple" electric motors result in a 0-60 time of 3 seconds.
Even though it's a coupe, the Essentia has a 2+2 seating arrangement.
Genesis' Intelligent Assistant can analyze driving behavior and determine your mood. Weird.
The Essentia also integrates into an owner's smart home ecosystem, setting the temperature and lights right from the car.
Keep on scrolling for more photos of this stunning concept.