EVgo, Maven Gig team up for exclusive fast-charging network

If you rely on a fully charged EV to produce income, driving past row upon row of occupied chargers must be a bit frustrating -- if you can even find any to begin with. EVgo and Maven think they have the answer to that.

Charging-network company EVgo has teamed up with Maven, GM's in-house car-sharing operation, to create a network of dedicated EV fast chargers for Maven Gig users. This new network will exist everywhere Maven Gig does, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, Baltimore and Austin.

The chargers will be accessible only to Maven Gig users in cities where Maven Gig is supported, but the company didn't specify how it would prevent unauthorized users from accessing this new network. We've put in a request for comment and will toss the answer here when it arrives.

It's also unclear whether or not this is an expansion of EVgo's current network, or simply cordoning off a number of chargers at specific banks. Either way it's a bit of a hit to the EV community at large, as drivers in certain markets will be faced with either new chargers they can't use or fewer chargers than they're used to. Networks are still growing, so every extra charger helps. If new chargers are being added, hopefully they will be opened up to regular users in the future.

Maven Gig lets people rent a Chevrolet Bolt EV for use in the gig economy, whether it's driving for a ride-hailing company or delivering groceries to hipsters who can't be bothered to move. Prices start at $229 per week and include free charging, so you'll probably want to be making at least that much to use this service, unless you like cosplaying as Uber and operating at a loss for years on end.