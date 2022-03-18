EV-Friendly Driving Routes Included in iOS 15.4 for Ford Mach-E Drivers

Antuan Goodwin/CNET

The recently-released iOS 15.4 update includes something special for owners of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E: driving routes to destinations that can kindly include EV recharging stations along the way.

All drivers need to do is connect their updated iPhone to their Mach-E through CarPlay and pick a place to go -- both phone and car software will collaborate to estimate the battery charge left at the end of the trip, and include stops for recharging stations if necessary, according to official Ford instructions. The update is automatically included in the 2022 Mustang Mach-E, but the 2021 model year will get the feature via software update later this year.

While Apple first revealed at WWDC 2020 that EV routing would arrive with the iOS 14 update, compatibility is on a car-by-car basis, requiring automakers to release software updates for each vehicle they release. Ford assured that the feature is coming to F-150 Lightning and E-Transit cars at some point, according to 9to5Mac.

