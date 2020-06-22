Apple WWDC: Maps adds EV Routing to help minimize range anxiety

Apple

Apple's 2020 Worldwide Developer Conference -- the first digital iteration -- brought tons of new features for iOS 14, but the technology company had electric car owners in mind when it revamped Apple Maps.

As part of the new Apple Maps updates coming, the app will include EV Routing, which will specifically take charging stations into account when routing drivers. Not only will the algorithm look for charging stations along the way, but it will take other elements such as the weather, a route's elevation and an electric car's current charge into account.

Overall, Apple said it wants help eliminate range anxiety for electric vehicle owners -- an element often cited as a major barrier to EV ownership. Unfortunately, EV Routing won't be available for every electric car right at the start. Apple is working with BMW and Ford at first when it comes to the nifty feature.

iOS 14 also brings some notable updates to Apple CarPlay, including virtual car keys.