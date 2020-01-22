Elon Musk hints The Witcher video game is headed to Teslas

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, continue to surprise in the wild world that is the automobile industry. Go ahead and ask a friend to name another automaker that puts video games directly at the hands of vehicle owners -- while parked, of course.

The electric carmaker goes it alone in this regard and it appears Musk has hinted there are more video games to come. In a Tuesday tweet, Musk created a poll asking if anyone wanted to play The Witcher video game "on your Tesla." He referenced the fact the hit Netflix show is already available for owners to watch via the cars' Tesla Theater.

Want to play The Witcher game on your Tesla? (you can already watch the show on Tesla Netflix theater) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2020

It's hard to imagine Musk tweeting this if the game wasn't in the works for Tesla vehicles. The automaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Witcher was released for PC and Mac in 2007. Based on the fantasy books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which the TV show is also based on, the game started a long-running roleplaying series. The smash-hit success of The Witcher 3 turned developer-publisher CD Projekt, also from Poland, into a gaming powerhouse. Its next game, Cyberpunk 2077, is one of the most eagerly awaited games of this year.

As Musk often does, he responded to a few other Twitter users and agreed with another user that Minecraft would be "very important" to Tesla Arcade.

The rocketry sim Kerbal Space Program was another game the CEO hinted at, after another reply suggested a remake in the style of SpaceX. "It's on the list," Musk replied.

Numerous games are available via the Tesla Arcade including Cuphead, Asteroids and Centipede. A recent update also added Stardew Valley to the electric cars.