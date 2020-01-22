Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Elon Musk hints The Witcher video game is headed to Teslas

The carmaker's CEO agreed Minecraft would be a welcome addition to the Tesla Arcade, too.

Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, continue to surprise in the wild world that is the automobile industry. Go ahead and ask a friend to name another automaker that puts video games directly at the hands of vehicle owners -- while parked, of course.

The electric carmaker goes it alone in this regard and it appears Musk has hinted there are more video games to come. In a Tuesday tweet, Musk created a poll asking if anyone wanted to play The Witcher video game "on your Tesla." He referenced the fact the hit Netflix show is already available for owners to watch via the cars' Tesla Theater.

It's hard to imagine Musk tweeting this if the game wasn't in the works for Tesla vehicles. The automaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The Witcher was released for PC and Mac in 2007. Based on the fantasy books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, which the TV show is also based on, the game started a long-running roleplaying series. The smash-hit success of The Witcher 3 turned developer-publisher CD Projekt, also from Poland, into a gaming powerhouse. Its next game, Cyberpunk 2077, is one of the most eagerly awaited games of this year.  

As Musk often does, he responded to a few other Twitter users and agreed with another user that Minecraft would be "very important" to Tesla Arcade.

The rocketry sim Kerbal Space Program was another game the CEO hinted at, after another reply suggested a remake in the style of SpaceX. "It's on the list," Musk replied.

Numerous games are available via the Tesla Arcade including Cuphead, Asteroids and Centipede. A recent update also added Stardew Valley to the electric cars.

