Tesla holiday software update will preview full-self driving mode, add Stardew Valley

Um, playing Stardew Valley in a Tesla actually sounds really awesome.

Listen
- 01:29
Tesla Model 3 Autopilot

Free software updates continue to generate buzz for the electric carmaker.

 Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is feeling generous this holiday season and revealed via Twitter Thursday evening that a software update is coming. With it, Tesla owners will get a "sneak preview" of the firm's "full self-driving" mode. Oh, and for the gamers out there, Teslas will get a copy of quirky farming sim Stardew Valley.

The bigger news is a first look at full-self driving, though Musk didn't explain what he meant by a preview of it. Perhaps some owners will receive early access to the features included; Tesla promises the ability to recognize stop signs and traffic lights and also "automatic driving on city streets."

The upgrade costs $7,000 ahead of its future launch, and the preview may be a way to convince holdouts to cough up the cash for the upcoming features. Musk has previously said he foresees totally autonomous Teslas by the end of next year.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

As in previous updates, more video games are headed to the big screens in Tesla models. Stardew Valley is the biggest surprise, a game that takes the best of the Harvest Moon series and combines it with a wonderful story and hundreds of hours worth of gameplay. The game has become a cult hit in recent years with versions for PC and the Nintendo Switch. In addition, a version of Backgammon will be included with some sort of connection to the TV series Lost.

Musk rounded out the announcement saying there will be a "few other things" in the update, though he didn't spill any more information in follow-up tweets. We also don't know when the update will hit Tesla vehicles, but with the year quickly coming to a close, owners likely won't have to wait very long.

Now playing: Watch this: Testing the Tesla Model 3 Performance's new Track Mode...
5:48
