Elon Musk details Tesla Autopilot price changes, future subscription via Twitter

Tesla's Autopilot feature is in for some shuffling over the next week and a half or so.
CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Sunday to detail a few pricing changes for the software -- and also confirmed Autopilot will one day be offered as a subscription as well.
To start, those that don't have Autopilot enabled in their vehicle can add it for $2,000 until July 1. Basic Autopilot functions are now standard in every Tesla save for the $35,000 Model 3 Standard Range, which has pretty much been shunned. But for those who took delivery of an earlier Model 3, for example, the discount will be available via a Tesla in-app purchase.
Enhanced Autopilot used to be a $5,000 option until Tesla basically made it standard across the board. The automaker offered the Full Self-Driving option atop it.
Speaking of the Full Self-Driving option, you have until July 1 to purchase it at a discount. Musk confirmed Tesla plans to raise the price to $8,000 from $7,000 for the option. The upgraded software promises "automatic driving from highway on-ramp to off-ramp including interchanges and overtaking slower cars." Tesla also recently pushed an update to the software that assists at stop signs and traffic lights. In the future, Full Self-Driving is meant to include automatic steering on city streets.
When Twitter users questioned the savings, Musk confirmed Autopilot will eventually be offered as a subscription. But he said "it will be economically better to have bought FSD."
