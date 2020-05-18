Tesla 'full self-driving' price will increase by $1,000 on July 1, Elon Musk says

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla's infamous "full self-driving" option will apparently get a small price hike this summer. Prospective buyers will have to pay around $1,000 more for this option beginning July 1, Elon Musk tweeted on Monday.

Tesla Full Self-Driving option cost rises by ~$1000 worldwide on July 1st. Order a Tesla online in less than 2 minutes at https://t.co/qJm9uPBCX5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2020

At the moment, the full self-driving package costs $7,000, so this would bring the asking price up to $8,000 or so. The exact price is unclear, and Musk did not say if this upcharge will include any new features. A Tesla spokesperson told Roadshow they "don't have anything to share beyond Elon's tweet."

"The FSD price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval," Musk added in a subsequent tweet. Musk claims that, at that point, "the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000," for whatever that's worth. Tesla most recently increased the full self-driving price last August.

Despite the name, the "full self-driving" tech does not turn your Tesla into an autonomous car; there are currently no self-driving cars for sale. Instead, FSD works with the car's Autopilot suite and includes a number of features, including automatic lane changes, parallel and perpendicular parking assist, the bring-the-car-to-me summon feature, Navigate on Autopilot highway driving assistance and most recently, automatic traffic light and stop sign control. The next bit of software in the FSD suite will allow the car to automatically steer on city streets, as well.

In March, video surfaced of a Tesla stopping for a red light at an intersection for the first time. Musk's tweet also comes on the heels of Tesla's Fremont, California plant reopening this week, following a bit of controversy regarding the plant restarting without government approval.