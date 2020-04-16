Elon Musk says Teslas will park themselves later this year

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla created a sensation with the release of Smart Summon last year, which allows a Tesla to pick an owner up in some instances and the watchful eye of the owner to ensure everyone's safekeeping. However, the Summon feature could get even smarter by the end of 2020.

According to comments Tesla CEO Elon Musk made on Twitter this Thursday, the company is working to include a "Reverse Summon" feature as part of an expanded "Full Self-Driving" option numerous owners previously paid for. Passengers would be able to exit their Tesla and the car would find a parking spot all by itself. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on more information.

We’re working super hard on getting traffic lights & stops released. Reverse summon (auto park) will be part of the core Autopilot software upgrade for FSD later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Musk said the company's working "super hard" to roll out stop sign and traffic light recognition first, which some owners with early access to the Autopilot software have already shown off. Next on deck is the Reverse Summon that will be included in a "core" software upgrade later this year.

When Smart Summon rolled out, we watched numerous instances of close calls as Teslas did their best to reach owners and pick them up from a parking lot or other areas. While novel, neat and a fun party trick, it's really not intended for public use with numerous other cars zipping around and pedestrians walking. We'll have to wait and see if the latest software update irons things out, especially if Musk foresees Teslas parking themselves without any guidance.